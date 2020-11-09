The Tupelo girls basketball team is out of commission for the next two weeks.
The Lady Wave had one positive COVID-19 test on Friday, and that has forced them into quarantine. They will have to cancel or reschedule five planned games between now and Nov. 21.
Tupelo (3-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team, was scheduled to visit Shannon on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Wave were going to play Ripley in the Hoops for Hope Tournament at Lewisburg.
Tupelo’s boys have not been affected by COVID-19 and will play their games as scheduled.