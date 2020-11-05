TUPELO – Offense was tough to come by Tuesday night, so thank goodness for penalty kicks.
Tupelo’s girls soccer team won a defensive struggle against Saltillo, 1-0, by winning 3-2 on penalty kicks in its season opener.
The Lady Wave clinched victory on their fifth and final penalty kick when Madison Martin slid a shot past Saltillo’s goalkeeper.
“I hate deciding a game on PKs,” Tupelo coach Diane Rulewicz said. “But I’m glad they got the win, because I really do feel like they deserved it tonight. I feel like they played the better game (than Saltillo) as a whole group.”
While each team was scoreless in regulation, both had ample opportunities on offense. Saltillo’s Bri Huckaby sent one just over the crossbar in the 28th minute, and teammate AC Crouch was also a bit high on a shot just before halftime.
“It was kind of strength on strength,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “We knew they were going to be strong. We gave ourselves a chance, and it was an exciting game. Definitely took years off my life with that one.”
Tupelo had a couple of great chances late in the second half, including a free kick by Martin from 25 yards. That came moments after teammate Campbell Kellett missed just wide on a shot inside the box.
“It kind of felt like kickball there for a good bit of the game,” Martin said. “We got composed toward the end, and we were connecting some. We just couldn’t find that last pass.”
Saltillo (1-2) missed its first three penalty kicks before Autumn McHenry and Caitlyn Carnathan both connected.
Walker Cantrell and Kellett had makes for Tupelo.
(B) Tupelo 4, Saltillo 1: Mike Ruhl had one goal and two assists to lead the Golden Wave.
Daven Sanders scored two goals, and Ryan Thistle also scored.