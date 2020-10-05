TUPELO – The Tupelo volleyball team has been on a roll, and now it’s on the brink of rolling into the playoffs.
The Lady Wave won their 14th-straight match Monday night, beating Lewisburg 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-22) in a big Division 1-6A showdown. To clinch one of the division’s two playoff berths, all Tupelo (19-2, 3-2) has to do is win at least one set when it visits Lewisburg tonight.
“They are really, really talented,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said of her team. “I’ve known from the end of last year that this team had so much potential if they could just put it together.”
Besides talent, a smart game plan helped the Lady Wave pull off a surprisingly easy win. Lewisburg (12-10, 2-3) has a tall front line led by seniors Ellie Jones and Micah Swift.
But Tupelo did a better job of getting into its offense and setting up its hitters.
“When you have such a high-powered offense on the other side, you just want to keep them off the net as much as you can,” Bishop said. “Just keep them pushed back, make their back row play really well to be able to get the setter the ball to get the hitters.”
Lewisburg hurt its own cause with 12 service errors. Tupelo had just two.
“At practice we really focus on our serves, and we focus on serving aggressive but also getting them in so we don’t lose the point, and it gave us a lot of opportunities to score,” said senior setter Mallory Peters, who finished with 29 assists.
Seniors Maggie Griggs and Kelsey Burt were splendid at the net for the Lady Wave. Griggs recorded 16 kills, including seven in the crucial second set.
Burt was a big presence defensively with five blocks, and she had three kills in the final set. The third one gave Tupelo a 10-2 lead, but Lewisburg stormed back to make it 14-12.
It was tight the rest of the way, but Tupelo never relinquished its lead.
“They executed the game plan very well,” Bishop said. “A lot of the things we’ve talked about and worked on, tonight they did well.”
Lewisburg coach Amy Hendrichovsky declined to speak with media after the match.