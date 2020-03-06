OXFORD – Damya Campbell knew with great certainly that Calhoun City would win Friday. But that self-assurance didn’t make the outcome any less emotional for her.
Campbell, a senior forward, was a mess of tears following the Lady Wildcats’ 67-57 overtime win over Coahoma County in the MHSAA Class 2A title game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
It was the program’s first state championship since 1957.
“It feels good to go out my senior year a state champion,” said Campbell, her words swallowed by a joyful sob.
Even when Calhoun City (29-3) blew a 10-point lead and fell behind in the fourth quarter, Campbell said the game was never in doubt.
“We knew we had it. We knew we had it,” she said. “From the beginning of the game we knew we had it.”
For those sitting in the stands, nothing was for certain until the overtime period. The teams were tied 55-55 at the end of regulation, and then Calhoun City outscored Coahoma County 12-2 in OT.
Four different Lady Wildcats scored in the extra period, including Conley Langford, who was shut out in regulation. She made two free throws and then hit a fast-break layup for a 61-57 lead.
“Once we made that overtime, these girls know, we’re here now,” 10th-year Calhoun City coach Rob Fox said. “I asked them, ‘Let’s go hard for four minutes.’”
Campbell led a strong post effort for Calhoun City, recording 13 points and 14 rebounds. Quay Bailey had 10 rebounds as the Lady Wildcats beat Coahoma County on the boards, 53-38 – including 37-15 after halftime.
The Lady Wildcats also were able to drive to the basket nearly at will. Nashira Jennings scored 19 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, nearly all of them on layups.
“That’s the best game Nashira has had all year, and we’ll take it,” Fox said. “It was perfect timing.”
Coahoma County (29-4) was led by Calysia Phillips, who scored 22 points. Nakia Cheatham had 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the 6-footer fouled out with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter.
Calhoun City led 31-26 at halftime and pushed it to 36-26. Coahoma County chipped away and had a 54-49 lead with 2:22 to go in the fourth.
“We got down three points with two minutes, we told them, ‘This is the two minutes we worked for,’” Fox said. “These girls have practiced every day since February 1, Saturday and Sunday, and it paid off today.”
Campbell got a bucket and later made two free throws, and she made two more free throws with 50 seconds left for a 55-54 lead.
Makynzy Campbell had 16 points for Calhoun City.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: With the game tied at 57-57 in overtime, Langford hit two free throws and then a layup, and then Jennings made two free throws for a 63-57 lead.
Point Maker: Jennings, named player of the game, shot 10 of 15 from the field.
Talking Point: “From when we got off the bus I told them, ‘Y’all, if we go out here and play hard, we’ll get it.’” – Jennings