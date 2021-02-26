CALHOUN CITY – After a bit of a slow start, Calhoun City went on the attack and punched a return ticket to Jackson.
The No. 7-ranked Lady Wildcats rolled past Mantachie, 77-42, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night. The reigning state champs will now face Union on Tuesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
“We’ve been down there, so we know what it feels like,” senior forward Quay Bailey said. “I feel like we’re going down there, and we’re going to win it all again.”
Bailey had a big hand in beating Mantachie (14-14), notching 16 points, four rebounds and six steals. She spent all night around the rim, as did Makynzy Campbell, who had 14 points and six boards.
“I can about bank on them playing hard around that glass night in, night out,” Calhoun City coach Rob Fox said.
The Lady Wildcats (24-1) started sluggishly, falling behind 10-6 in the first quarter. They rallied to go up 18-13 entering the second and then really stepped on the gas with their full-court press.
Calhoun City outscored Mantachie 31-11 in the second quarter.
A lot of those points came from the defense. Calhoun City had 11 steals in the first half and 21 on the game.
“It rattled us a little bit,” Mantachie coach Carleigh King said of the press. “When we were settled down and seeing the floor well, I thought we did a good job of breaking it. But when they sped us up, we had difficulty getting past half court.”
The Lady Wildcats kept rolling in the third quarter behind the shooting of Conley Langford, who scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the period.
Nashira Jennings added 14 points for Calhoun City.
Darby Pitts led Mantachie with 15 points, while Madison Jones had 13. This was the Lady Mustangs’ first trip to the quarterfinal round in program history.
“I think we did a lot of things people didn’t expect us to do. The girls proved a lot of people wrong, and it comes from attitude and effort,” King said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Calhoun City went on a 24-3 run that started late in the first quarter to open up a 38-16 lead.
Point Maker: Bailey was 6 of 14 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “Somewhere the middle of that second quarter we picked up the energy level, got some separation and was able to hold them off the rest of the night.” – Fox