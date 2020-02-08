BRANDON • Caroline Perkins was at the right place at the right time on Saturday.
Perkins fielded a pass from Kateline Johnson and scored the eventual game-winning goal with 26 minutes remaining to lift Lafayette past East Central 2-1 for another MHSAA Class 5A state girls soccer championship.
It was the second-straight state title for the Lady Commodores (21-4-1) and their third overall.
“I’m so proud of the fact that the girls were able to rise to the occasion. Sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming,” said Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs. “Just made a couple adjustments we made at halftime and told the girls they had to dig deep for 40 minutes and they did.”
Lafayette struck first, 10 minutes into the game, when Leslie Perkins scored off a pass from Hudson Lindsay to give the Lady Commodores a 1-0 lead.
Stepping up
“That’s the thing with us all year – if you looked at who scores it has been a lot of different kids instead of just one or two players,” Scruggs said. “It’s fun to see, and the two Perkins girls were big for us tonight.”
East Central tied the game 10 minutes later on a shot by Alexis Cochran.
In the second half, Lafayette controlled possession and held East Central to just two shots on goal – three for the entire game.
When Johnson got the ball at top of the 18-yard mark, her pass got over the East Central goalkeeper’s hands and Perkins was there to finish.
“It was a good ball by Katelin, and I was able to score,” Perkins said. “That goal meant a lot to me to help the team win, because I love this team so much.”
East Central finished the season 15-3-3. Lafayette is the only state soccer champion this season from the Journal’s coverage area.
“When our defense got beat their girl made a great pass and had a girl in the perfect position to score,” said East Central coach Amy Richards. “All I asked from the girls was to keep their mentality, give a lot of effort and attitude and they did that.
“It’s been 13 years since we’ve played for a state title and the girls worked really hard to get here and we will learn from this and be back.”