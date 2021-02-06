MADISON – The dynasty continues.
Behind a strong first-half performance, Lafayette got past East Central 6-2 to claim its third-straight MHSAA girls Class 5A state championship at Madison Central on Saturday night.
It's the fourth state title in school history. The Lady Commodores (17-2) have won all four of their state soccer championships in the last six years.
“We wanted to be the first to the ball and first to everything and I feel like the girls took that to heart tonight,” said Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs. “The girls really executed well in the first half offensively.”
It wouldn’t take long for Lafayette to get on the board, as Julia Perkins scored just two minutes into the game.
The Lady Dores extended their lead to 2-0 on an own goal by East Central as the Lady Hornet goalkeeper went to clear a ball and the ball deflected off one of her teammates and rolled into the net.
Lafayette then scored three goals in the final nine minutes of the first half to put the game out of reach.
Hudson Lindsay scored off a pass from Julia Perkins to extend the Lady Dores lead to 3-0.
Two minutes later, Caroline Perkins found the back of the net off a pass from Lillie Grace McCutchen to make it 4-0.
Lindsay made it 5-0 Lady Dores on a penalty kick with less than a minute to go in the first half.
“Super proud of the girls for all the hard work and it’s paying off. They’ve put their heart and soul into this game,” Scruggs said. “We lose four seniors that will be hard to replace, but we’ve been building our program to hopefully be back here next year.”
Julia Perkins added her second goal of the game one minute into the second half for a 6-0 advantage.
“We were able to get five goals on them in first half. Me, Hudson and Katelin were able to just do what we do,” Julia Perkins said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, so we just keep fighting for state championship and hopefully we can again next year.”
Victoria Moseley and Alexis Cochran scored the two goals for East Central. The Lady Hornets finish the season 14-5-1.