Lafayette's football season is over.
The Commodores will forfeit Friday's first round playoff game at Neshoba Central due to three players testing positive for COVID-19.
“We found out after lunch today,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair said Tuesday. “I thought we had done real good with our COVID protocols throughout the year. For it to happen in this time of the year really stinks, but it’s hard to blame this on anybody, it’s just one of those things we’ve got to deal with.”
Lafayette (7-4) earned their third-consecutive playoff berth, and their 18th appearance in the last 20 years. Last week's 26-16 loss to Lake Cormorant had the Commodores as the No. 4 seed out of Division 1-5A.
“Every year here, the state championship is the goal, and that was our goal right up until we had to break the news to them,” said Fair. “I hate it for our seniors. The last football game for a senior should be on the field. That’s the way your season should end and for them to not get that opportunity is tough.”
Lafayette's girls basketball team went into quarantine Monday after several positive tests – including head coach Shayne Linzy.
The Lady Commodores (0-2) may not see the floor again until after Thanksgiving.
The Lafayette County School District announced on Monday that they were reverting back to a hybrid schedule – a mix of online and in-person efforts – after an uptick in cases at the school.