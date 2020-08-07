The Mississippi State football program stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon.
Brendan Toles, defensive back out of Lafayette High School, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Twitter. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports and was previously committed to Louisiana Tech.
Toles recorded 52 tackles and one interception last season for the Commodores. He played sparingly on offense, recording eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
He is the fourth commitment in the 2021 recruiting class in the last two weeks, joining three-star offensive ineman Gabe Cavazos, four-star receiver Malik Nabers and three-star defensive lineman Tre’von Marshall.
Toles is the 15th committed player in the Class of 2021. Mississippi State’s recruiting class is currently ranked 40th in the nation and No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference.