STARKVILLE – Lake softball coach Jake Loper basically decided if it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it.
Loper rolled sophomore Kate Gladney pitcher out to start in the circle in game 2 and then turned to hard-throwing senior Taylor Duncan who shut down Mantachie to take a 6-3 win on Thursday and sweep the Class 2A state championship series.
Lake (30-7) wins its first state championship in fast-pitch after winning the slow-pitch title in 2019.
Mantachie finished the season with a 23-8-2 record. Despite the loss, that didn’t dampen the reality of what the Lady Mustangs accomplished this season for head coach Kristi Montgomery.
“We are playing six kids who are ninth graders or less so I told them it was a miracle season to get here with basically a junior high team,” Montgomery said. “We were division champions, North State champions and got to play for a state championship with that kind of squad. Knowing all of those kids are coming back, I couldn’t ask for more than that.”
Mantachie struck first with an unearned run in the top of the third with an RBI double by Hanna Grace Gillean.
But Lake then put together a five-run bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead and control of the game.
Then in the top of the fourth, Allie Ensey doubled and Campbell Guin reached on an error. That’s when Lake went to Duncan, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, in relief of Gladney. Duncan let two runs score to cut the lead to 5-3 before getting out the inning, leaving runners at second and third.
Duncan then proceeded to strike out eight out of the next nine batters to secure the win and series for Lake.
“Whenever we needed Duncan, I knew it was going to look like 100 miles an hour to them,” Loper said. “I think that was the big difference. I had already said several days ago that if we won game 1,(Gladney) was going again. I felt like we are the best when we have a two-headed snake.”
Lynsey Boatner was 3 for 4 to lead Mantachie at the plate.
Base hits
• Big play: In the third inning, Lake’s Laneisha Palm was initially called out at first base when it appeared as if she made a turn for second base and was tagged out by Mantachie first baseman Hanna Grace Gillean. But after the call was overturned, the next three batters reached base and Lake scored five runs in the inning.
• Big stat: The Lady Mustangs again struggled in the field and had four errors, which led to five unearned runs for Lake. Mantachie had six errors in Game 1 and only gave up three earned runs in that 12-4 loss.
• Coach speak: "Taylor Duncan is a Division I player for a reason and she can do it all.” – Lake coach Jake Loper.