Jaquarius Landrews is the third Mississippi State player to accept an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Landrews will join teammates Tyre Phillips and Chauncey Rivers in Pasadena, California on Jan. 18 to play at historic Rose Bowl Stadium.
The 6-foot, 200-pound safety from Summit started all 12 games for the Bulldogs this season. He is currently second on the team with 72 tackles and also has six pass break-ups and one interception.
Landrews is the eighth MSU player to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He also joins Brian Cole II (Senior Bowl) and Darryl Williams and Tommy Stevens (East-West Shrine Bowl) in representing the Bulldogs in collegiate all-star games following the Music City Bowl.
Logan Lowery