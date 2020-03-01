OXFORD • Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer didn’t get the “absolute war” he predicted, but he got a skirmish that inflicted some pain along the way.
Ultimately the No. 10-ranked Bulldogs defeated struggling Ole Miss 84-59 before a pro-MSU crowd of 2,974 at The Pavilion on Sunday afternoon in the regular- season finals for both teams.
The Bulldogs (25-5, 13-3 SEC) got a much-needed win in the quest for their best possible NCAA Tournament seeding.
MSU will be the second seed in this week’s SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, and won’t play until Friday.
Ole Miss, the 14th seed, will play Missouri on Wednesday.
Sunday’s game had a very different look than the Bulldogs’ 80-39 win in Starkville on Jan. 26, one in which MSU led 30-6 after the first quarter.
This time there was more effort and cohesion for the Rebels which still left them with too few smooth stones for the sling.
Ole Miss (7-22, 0-16) completed its first winless SEC season, the first 0-16 season for any conference team since the ladies went to a 16-game schedule in 2010.
“Give Ole Miss a lot of credit. They played really well and really hard. They’re much improved from the last time we played them, and you could see that in film as we watched film on them,” Schaefer said.
This time the Rebels trailed 22-17 after the first quarter.
They scratched back and twice took the lead in the final 5 minutes of the first half, the second time when freshman guard Jayla Alexander went left for a layup to make it 32-30 with 2 minutes, 58 seconds left in the half.
The Bulldogs regrouped.
They closed with a 14-0 run keyed by freshman Aliyah Matharu, a 6.1-points per game scorer who had eight points and an assist then.
“I tried to focus on my defense rather than my offense because I know (offense) will come. My teammates play a big role in me getting the shots I get,” she said.
MSU led 44-32 at the half and 54-32 in the early minutes of the third quarter.
Matharu had a career-high 24 points for the game on 8 for 12 shooting. She was 5 for 7 from 3-point range.
Ole Miss hung around by forcing 15 turnovers leading to 20 points. The Rebels had 16 points off turnovers in the first half.
MSU dominated the paint with 44 points and had a plus-6 rebounding edge.
The Bulldogs led by 15 after the third quarter and outscored the Rebels 21-11 in the fourth.
“The first 19 minutes were a preview of what it will look like next year as far as the Mississippi State-Ole Miss rivalry,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “After we settled down we started to execute the game plan. They’re a great team. Credit coach and his program.
“I’m looking forward to what’s to come as far as the rivalry is concerned.”