PONTOTOC – Julianna Motes didn’t have to be told twice to take her shot.
The sophomore’s goal in the 74th minute lifted Itawamba AHS to a 3-2 win over Pontotoc in a Division 2-4A soccer match Tuesday night.
“Coach told us before the game, ‘If you have a shot, just take it.’ And so I just took it,” Motes said.
IAHS (7-5, 3-2) saw a 2-0 halftime lead disappear by the midway point of the second half. After a listless first half, Pontotoc (8-5, 3-2) was energized by a goal from Avery Walton in the 44th minute, and Kareli Mendoza scored in the 61st minute to knot it at 2-2.
“The second half they came out and stepped up their pressure and caught us off guard there,” IAHS coach Randy Earnest said.
Motes found an opening in Pontotoc’s defense late in the game when she made a run down the left side of the pitch. Her strike from the top of the box found the net, and Itawamba’s defense held from there.
“She was our spark,” Earnest said. “She always seems to have a good game against Pontotoc.”
Motes had an assist on the match’s first goal, finding Haley Ricks deep in the box in the ninth minute.
The Lady Indians took a 2-0 lead when Olivia Smith punched in a rebound in the 26th minute.
“We didn’t execute the game plan whenever they did score,” Pontotoc coach Justin Jensen said. “But whenever we did execute the game plan, we were putting the ball in the back of the net. Right now we have to be an 80-minute team and not play 60 minutes in an 80-minute division game.”
The teams are now tied in the division race behind Caledonia and Mooreville, both of which are 3-1. Mooreville hosts iAHS on Thursday. The Lady Troopers won the season’s first meeting 5-3 on Dec. 1.
“Last time we played them we moved the ball, scored some goals. But with them, they’ve got five or six girls that can score at any time,” Earnest said. “They’re always dangerous.”
(B) Pontotoc 2, IAHS 1: The Warriors won 3-2 on penalty kicks to take sole possession of first place in the division.
Ashton Maffett scored on the fifth and final kick for Pontotoc (7-4, 5-0).
IAHS (8-4, 4-1) led 1-0 after a Frank Rodriguez goal in the 27th minute. The Warriors evened it up in the 54th minute when Spencer Bass scored on as assist from Alan Sopino.
Neither team could score during the two 10-minute overtime periods.
“We’ve got senior night at home, we’ve got a big rival with Itawamba, so I just challenged the guys at halftime to step up and play 40 minutes,” Pontotoc coach Cullen Pollard said of his halftime speech. “We didn’t possess the ball well in the first half, and in the second half I thought we did.”