Finding deer after the rut and late in the season is all about meeting them where they eat. With that much figured out, planning your strategy from there becomes both simpler and more critical.
Much of the discussion about hunting whitetails, bucks especially, centers upon the rut – but, at north Mississippi’s latitude, there really is no such cleanly and clearly defined event. Most of the reproductive activity among this area’s deer herd is spread across several weeks, which makes trying to target a specific few days for hunting more a matter of luck than science. The last weeks of the season, however, which generally do fall after most of the rutting activity is concluded, can be a great time to target bucks especially since, by then, their primary motivation for the next several months is food alone.
By now, the acorn crop is effectively done as a food source, having largely been eaten, buried, germinated or washed away by rain. This leaves the deer to make it from now through spring on whatever they can find, and that often turns out to be what remains of greenfields planted for deer specifically, and whatever flowering plants may sprout up on sunny hillsides.
On the move
Whether the food source you’ll be hunting is one you’ve planted or something growing wild, it’s more important than ever to determine how the deer that are using it are entering and exiting the area. If they’re recovering from the rut and riding out the winter as expected, they should be traveling from bed to food and water and back without a great deal of variation. Whether the food you’ve targeted is their primary source or one that’s part of their daily walking circuit, it’s worth deploying as many trail cameras as necessary to decide what time of day they’re on their feet and what routes they’re using to approach. If you can run cameras that operate on a time lapse method, taking a series of photos that show all or much of the target area over the course of several days, it’s easier to pinpoint their habits and also determine how to hunt them.
In the bag
Bag limits and season dates for deer in Mississippi are organized by zone. The northeast zone includes Lee County and is bounded by the Tennessee and Alabama state lines to the north and east, by I-55 to the west and US 82 to the south. Within this zone, hunters may take up to three antlered bucks and five does per annual season, meaning the span from the first day of legal hunting Oct. 1 through the last day of the same Jan. 31. Hunters are limited to one antlered buck per day, but may shoot any number of does per day, restricted only by their annual limit.