Former Florida State transfer Tre Lawson enrolled in classes at Mississippi State on Tuesday, becoming the ninth member of the Bulldogs’ class to arrive early for the spring semester.
Lawson, a three-star defensive end, played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College this past season.
Linebacker Tyrus Wheat, wide receiver Malik Heath and defensive end Jordan Davis have also enrolled from the juco ranks while safety Janari Dean, linebacker Rodney Groce Jr., running back Jo’quavious Marks, quarterback Will Rogers and cornerback Cameron Threatt have started classes after graduating high school early.