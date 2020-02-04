STARKVILLE – New Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has finalized his first staff.
Most of the assistants Leach has hired have been hard at work on the recruiting trail for the past month and were previously members of his staff at Washington State.
Leach brought seven on-field assistants with him from Pullman including all four offensive coaches. Eric Mele will coach running backs and Mason Miller the offensive line. Dave Nichol will serve as the inside receivers coach while Steve Spurrier Jr. will work with the outside receivers.
Three former WSU assistants were also hired on the defensive side. Jeff Phelps is the defensive line coach, Darcel McBath the cornerbacks coach and Matt Brock will serve as the outside linebackers coach in addition to being the special teams coordinator.
Jason Washington takes over as safeties’ coach after joining the staff from Texas and Tony Hughes, the only coach retained from Joe Moorhead’s staff at MSU, switches from tight ends coach to nickel backs and maintains his title of associate head coach.
Zach Arnett was previously announced as the Bulldogs defensive coordinator back in January and will also work with the linebackers.
In addition to his head coaching duties, Leach will also call the offensive plays and tutor the quarterbacks.