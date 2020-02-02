New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is the beneficiary of all the early effort Joe Moorhead and his staff did on the recruiting trail.
The Bulldogs signed 22 prospects during the early signing period in December, although three-star defensive end Ben Key backed out of his letter of intent and inked with Missouri in the wake of the coaching change.
Nine members of MSU’s 2020 class have already enrolled in classes and will participate in spring practices.
With a bulk of the work already done, Leach and his new staff are attempting to put the finishing touches on the 2020 class and also begin to build relationships with future recruits.
While the new staff hasn’t added any new commitments, they have added Alabama graduate transfer offensive tackle Scott Lashley of West Point to the fold. There have also been several preferred walk-on positions filled in the past few weeks, including Tupelo wide receiver Trip Wilson.
Leach would like to sign some additional receivers to utilize in his air raid offense, one of which could come from the Bulldogs’ backyard. Starkville three-star wideout Rufus Harvey, who recently committed to Arkansas State, received an offer from State on Friday and is on an official visit this weekend.
Stanford graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Costello officially visited the Bulldogs last weekend and also took in Washington on Tuesday.
Logan Lowery