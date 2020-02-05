STARKVILLE • Most of Mississippi State’s 2020 class was signed, sealed and delivered by Joe Moorhead and his staff in December.
Moorhead inked 22 prospects during the early signing period, 21 of which stuck with the Bulldogs during the coaching transition to Mike Leach. Defensive end Ben Key was the only defection of that group, and he ended up at Missouri.
Nine of the Bulldogs’ early signees have already enrolled in classes this semester.
Today, Leach and his new staff in Starkville will try to put the finishing touches on an MSU class that enters national signing day ranked 27th in the country by 247Sports.com.
The Bulldogs received some big news on Monday with the addition of Stanford graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Costello. The 6-foot-5, 222-pounder was a three-year starter and two-time captain for the Cardinal.
Costello is one of four graduate transfers that will be immediately eligible for State in the fall. Former West Point and Alabama offensive tackle Scott Lashley has already started classes and will go through spring practice as will former Louisville wide receiver Jay Banks Jr.
Banks is the older brother of Olive Branch three-star defensive end Jevon Banks, who signed with the Bulldogs in December.
Former Arizona State kicker Brandon Ruiz is the other graduate transfer addition, having signed with Mississippi State during the early period.
Costello was not the only player the Bulldogs added on Monday. Mississippi Delta Community College three-star cornerback Kyle Cass committed after officially visiting MSU’s campus over the weekend.
Cass (6-2, 194), who’s from Eight Mile, Alabama, chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Southern Miss. He made 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and one interception during his junior college career.
Some prospects Leach hopes to close the class with today are three-star linebacker/ defensive end Jamari Stewart of Port St. Lucie, Florida, three-star offensive linemen Kahill Benson (Southaven) and Dylan Spencer (Madison Central) and Starkville three-star wide receiver Rufus Harvey.
Spencer is committed to Missouri and Harvey to Arkansas State.