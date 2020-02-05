STARKVILLE – Much of the groundwork for Mississippi State’s 2020 signing class was done in December by Joe Moorhead and his staff.
New Bulldogs coach Mike Leach not only maintained 21 of those 22 early signatures, but also tied a bow on the class with the addition of four players on Wednesday.
Three-star prospects Kyle Cass (cornerback), Rufus Harvey (wide receiver) and Jamari Stewart (defensive end/outside linebacker) all inked national letters of intent at the start of the second signing period. MSU also added former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello as a graduate transfer.
“I’m really impressed with the class signed by the previous staff and our recruiting department,” Leach said. “Dave Emerick and Brittany (Thackery) bridged the gap for our staff in the transition. We’re really impressed with the class signed and excited to have everybody on board.”
The four new additions are all recent commitments for the Bulldogs. Costello announced his intentions to play his final season at State on Monday, the same night that Cass committed from Mississippi Delta Community College.
Stewart picked the Bulldogs on the eve of signing day ahead of 23 other offers including Auburn, Ole Miss and South Carolina from the SEC. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Fort Pierce, Florida, made 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior.
Harvey, a Starkville product, flipped his commitment from Arkansas State on Wednesday morning to stay home and attend his hometown school. The Bulldogs offered the 5-foot-10, 167-pounder last Friday following a record-setting senior season for the Yellowjackets.
Mississippi State has signed 26 total players in its 2020 class, one that is rated 27th nationally by 247Sports.com.
And the Bulldogs may not be done. Leach mentioned that his is on the lookout for additional help – perhaps through the transfer portal – for positions like inside linebacker, offensive line or a “difference-maker athlete.”
“We still have a couple of scholarships remaining if kids pop up, which we did deliberately because lately there’s been kids that pop up from one year to the next,” Leach said. “We didn’t want to diminish all of our options.”