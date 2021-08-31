STARKVILLE – Mississippi State released its first depth chart of the season on Monday, ahead of Saturday’s season opener at home against Louisiana Tech.
The two-deep offered clarity of defensive end Jordan Davis’ presumed injury, as he was left off. At other positions, some questions were raised.
Leach said last Wednesday if the season had started at that moment, Will Rogers would be the starting quarterback. He echoed that same phrase on Tuesday.
The quarterback slot on the depth chart is labeled as Rogers or Chance Lovertich, as Leach continues to stress his desire for competition.
Running backs Jo'Quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson were also listed as competing starters, though the assumption has always been the two of them would divide reps almost evenly – something Marks says they both embrace.
Offensively, the true surprise among the “ORs” came at Y receiver, between Austin Williams and Jaden Walley – the team’s second and third reception leaders among returners from last season behind Marks.
“I think they’re very close,” Leach said. “If anything, right now, I think Austin is ahead. We’ll see how they define themselves in practice.”
The only depth chart uncertainty defensively comes at backup Sam linebacker between senior Tyrus Wheat and redshirt freshman Rodney Groce Jr.
Hayes Hammond (Tupelo) and Colby Cox will compete for long snapper – a position to which Leach says he pays a bit of attention.
“They’re kinda unique guys,” Leach said. “They’re both feisty guys and snap it well. I’ve been somewhat impressed with how they block.”
The most eye-catching piece on the depth chart came at a position MSU hopes it won’t need to use much this season: punter.
Many presumed Tucker Day to be the starter with Archer Trafford not mentioned. Now Trafford, who joined the team this month, hopes his 6-foot-2-inch, 240-pound frame sees the field.