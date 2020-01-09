STARKVILLE – If Mississippi State’s coaching search were compared to a game of UNO, athletic director John Cohen saved his wild card to play for the win.
The Bulldogs have hired college football’s resident pirate Mike Leach as their 34th head coach. The swashbuckling savant has spent the past eight seasons as Washington State’s coach and brings 18 years of head coaching experience in Power 5 conferences.
Cohen confirmed the hire in unique fashion, with a "Pirates of the Caribbean" themed tweet early Thursday afternoon.
Leach has a 139-90 overall record and has taken his teams to a bowl in 16 of his 18 years at the helm. He was the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2008 while at Texas Tech and is a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2018.
The 58-year old native of Susanville, California, has experience in the Southeastern Conference as well, serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kentucky in 1997-98 under Hal Mumme running what was dubbed the “air raid offense” with Tim Couch at quarterback.
Leach has also been the offensive coordinator at Cal Poly (1987), Iowa Wesleyan (1989-91), Valdosta State (1992-96) and Oklahoma (1999). He also coached linebackers at the College of the Desert in 1988 and even had a stint in Finland with the Pori Bears the following year.
Leach graduated with a degree in American studies from Brigham Young and holds a doctorate degree from the Pepperdine School of Law as well as a master’s in sports science in sports coaching from the United States Sports Academy.
He is one of only four Division I coaches that did not play college football along with Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz, Duke’s David Cutcliffe, SMU’s Sonny Dykes and Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield.
In addition to his football duties, Leach also taught a five-class seminar at Washington State last spring entitled “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies”.