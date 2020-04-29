The American Legion baseball season is still in wait-and-see mode, but Mississippi state commissioner Mark Herrington is expecting to play this summer with a bigger-than-usual turnout.
Herrington said he plans to make an official decision May 20 on whether the season gets played in June and July – and if it does, the state will welcome two new teams this summer.
Waynesboro and Pearl River Central are adding teams, making six total teams in the state.
Amory’s team, the North MS Indians, is not expected to field a team this year.
The American Legion regional playoffs and World Series have already been canceled –a decision that was announced on April 7 – but it was left up to each state whether they play their games and have state tournaments.
“We picked May 20 because if Gov. Reeves tells everyone to go back to work and we are allowed to play by then, that gives us a week to get ready to play,” Herrington said. “Teams are welcome to do what they want even if we don’t play, but their games won’t be sanctioned by American Legion.”
The COVID-19 cancellation of sports by the Mississippi High School Activities Association sets up an odd approach to the Legion season for Pontotoc Red Sox coach Nickey Browning and Tupelo 49ers coach McKinley Holland.
Limited looks
Both coaches usually scout their area high schools and watch the players they are trying to recruit in multiple games throughout the season. With how the high school season ended seemingly as fast as it started, that form of recruiting was not possible for them.
“I went to a few ballgames, but I don’t judge a kid from the first three or four ballgames that they play,” Browning said. “I try to wait until they get into a groove, so really, I couldn’t do much recruiting. Luckily, I have some really talented kids returning. With how the season ended, I think there’s going to be a lot of kids wanting to play this summer.”
Holland has been relying on the high school and college coaches to try and fill the open spots on his team. He said it’s not a true recruiting process, because he usually knows which kids are the more talented players before he gets to a game, but a coach’s opinion can ultimately decide whether he takes a kid or not.
“Our area is a great area for baseball and it always has been,” Holland said. “And our high school coaches are the life blood of that. They’ll call me or I’ll call them and they’ll tell me the truth. You trust these coaches’ opinions 99 percent of the time, and that’s important in recruiting these kids.”