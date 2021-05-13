STARKVILLE – With Mississippi State needing as many wins as possible to keep the SEC regular-season championship within reach, head coach Chris Lemonis has made a slight change to his weekend rotation.
No. 3-ranked Mississippi State (35-11, 16-8 SEC) is hosting Missouri (13-32, 5-19) for a three-game series starting tonight at 7:30. The other games: Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
And with that, Lemonis and company announced on Wednesday afternoon that Jackson Fristoe is no longer a guarantee to start this weekend. The starter for the final game on Saturday will be announced at a later time.
Fristoe (3-3, 5.04 ERA) has started seven-consecutive SEC weekends but has only pitched over three innings in one of his last five starts. This past Sunday, he pitched three innings and allowed two earned runs on one hit and four walks.
He was pulled after 64 pitches and Mississippi State went on to lose, 4-3, in extra innings.
Fristoe may still start, but junior left-hander Houston Harding seems like the more likely answer.
Harding (5-1, 2.21) has started four games but come out of the bullpen since SEC play began. He has relieved Fristoe on Sundays in recent weekends, and has pitched seven innings between the last two weekends.
He allowed no runs on six hits and walked three batters during those two appearances.
The likely change comes as Mississippi State is trying to secure its first regular-season SEC championship since 2016.
Mississippi State sits one game back of both Arkansas and Tennessee, which have 17-7 conference records and play a three-game series against each other this weekend in Knoxville.
Vanderbilt is also ahead of the Bulldogs, and the Commodores are sporting a 16-7 record in SEC play. Vanderbilt and Alabama had their Game 3 last weekend canceled due to weather concerns, so both teams will have one less game played at the end of the season.
Vanderbilt is visiting Ole Miss this weekend, and both teams could be down a starting pitcher. Vandy’s Jack Leiter is questionable to play while Ole Miss ace Gunnar Hoglund is out for the season with a torn UCL.
There are no tie-breakers for the regular season championship, so Mississippi State, with help from Ole Miss and Arkansas or Tennessee, can jump back into first place with a sweep of the Tigers.