Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis has been added to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl roster.
Lewis joins Bulldog teammates Jaquarius Landrews, Stephen Guidry and Chauncey Rivers in Pasadena, California this week. The game is scheduled for Saturday in Rose Bowl Stadium at 6 p.m. and televised on NFL Network.
Lewis started 48 of 51 career games and totaled 235 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder from Brookhaven made 65 stops as a senior including 5.5 for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and two recoveries.
Lewis is one of eight MSU seniors selected to play in all-star games this year.