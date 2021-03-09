BOONEVILLE • Spring break has arrived with warmer weather but Pontotoc's bats stayed on ice on Tuesday night.
The Warriors, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, collected just two hits and struck out eight times in a 12-1 loss to Class 6A power Lewisburg in six innings at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament.
Lewisburg (4-3) countered what was a hot Pontotoc lineup with two separate left-handers. The Warriors had scored 26 runs and tallied 23 hits through the first two games of the season.
“We haven’t seen any arms like they have,” said Pontotoc head coach Josh Dowdy.
Cade Greer earned the win as the starter pitching 3.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit with five strikeouts to three walks. Another lefty, Scott Sharp came in relief with no hits and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings.
Drew Ainsworth pitched the final inning, needing 10 pitches to retire the Warriors in order.
“Pitching was good,” said Lewisburg head coach Rusty Cagle. “Too many walks from our starter but the other guys who came in threw the ball good.”
Lewisburg took an early 2-0 lead after scoring on a passed ball in the first and a RBI double from Jacob Hill in the second.
Pontotoc's lone run came in the bottom of the second as Walt Gardner drew a bases loaded walk.
The Patriots added two runs in the third, highlighted by a RBI double from Ole Miss signee Brayden Sanders, and another run on a passed ball in the fourth.
Lewisburg's top of the lineup featured three SEC signees in Sanders, Brady Tygart (Arkansas) and Gray Bane (MSU). The trio went 6 of 10 with four doubles and four RBI.
“This is good for my guys because now they realize what it takes to compete with the good ball clubs in North Mississippi,” said Dowdy. “We had to get some innings in for some young guys. All the guys that pitched tonight hasn’t even thrown this year. This was their first outing.”
Pontotoc committed five errors.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Lewisburg plated seven runs on six hits and two errors in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Big Stat: Lewisburg struck out 11 times despite totaling 12 runs on 13 hits.
Coach Speak: “Against a good team like Lewisburg, when you give them some runs or put some guys on base it just multiplies or magnifies.” - Dowdy.