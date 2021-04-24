OXFORD – In a format that featured the first-team offense against the first-team defense, Matt Corral passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns and the Blue Team defeated the Red Team 28-6 in the Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.
In perhaps a glimpse of things to come, Corral – who played only the first half -- showed good chemistry with senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders in the downfield passing game.
The Rebels are looking for their next playmaker at receiver as they move on from Elijah Moore, who could be a first-round pick in this week’s NFL draft.
A defense that hopes to improve from the struggles of 2020 showed progress at other times during spring practice but did little to slow Corral and the first-team offense Saturday – even with virtually no experienced running backs on hand.
There were a slew of inactive players on both sides of the football because of injuries or injury concerns.
With last year’s top three of Jerrion Ealy, Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Henry Parrish not available, the running back position was manned by walk-ons Fred McAfee and Jakwaize Walker among others.
“We stayed healthy which is always the goal,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “Matt played well with those top three receivers until we pulled them. The defense had some turnovers and played well at times.”
Sanders had four catches for 135 yards including a 57-yard catch in the first quarter.
He was added to the spring healthy list only a couple of weeks ago after he rehabbed the ankle sprained at LSU that ended his 2020 season.
The long Sanders’ catch didn’t lead to points. Those came after the Blue cornerback Deantre Prince grabbed a pass from Kinkead Dent that was tipped by the receiver and returned it to the 16.
Two plays later, Walker scored from the 3.
Corral and Sanders would connect for the points with 3:58 left in the second quarter from 10 yards out. Sanders gained separation against Tylan Knight and made an over-the-shoulder catch in the back of the end zone.
Corral went to Sanders later in the second, and a pass interference call against Keidron Smith put the ball at the 2.
On the next play Jonathan Mingo, the secondary receiver, caught a tipped pass in the end zone for the touchdown.
“Braylon played great when he was healthy last year. That LSU game he was really hot,” Kiffin said. “He needs to stay healthy so he can have a big year.”
The Blue defense had the upper hand as it faced the second-teamers.
Dent was pressured often and threw three interceptions. One was tipped up by a receiver, another he forced and the third was a big-time play by freshman defensive back Tysheem Johnson in single coverage against Brice Johnson when he was more physical than Brice Johnson when the ball arrived.
Grove Bowl Extras
Not down on defense: If the offense dominating the defense in the passing game reminded fans of last season, linebacker Jacquez Jones was not dismayed.
“We weren’t that good last year, and we’re not afraid to say, but this year we’re going to deliver a lot of hits,” he said.
Indeed, the defense had the upper hand in a number of earlier spring scrimmages.
“Through the whole spring the defense made major steps. The Blue squad took it today, but the Red squad, we know what we can do,” Jones said.
Big play for Johnson: One of the most talked-about early-enroll freshmen was Tysheem Johnson.
“He’s really unique. From Day 1 he hasn’t seemed like a young kid. He’s very mature. He has a really good sense of what’s going on around him. He’ll be one of many freshmen who play for us,” Kiffin said.
Altmyer leads scoring drive: Former Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer, another early-enroll freshman, led a scoring drive at the end of the game. He passed 2 yards to tight end Jonathan Hess for the touchdown.