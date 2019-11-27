CORINTH • College basketball folks are calling this “Feast Week,” with lots of tasty matchups featured in Thanksgiving holiday tournaments.
There will be a bounty of boys basketball on the area menu later this week, too, as the seventh annual Lighthouse Classic tips off at Corinth High School.
The action gets started at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with nine games on the docket each day.
“It’s a first-class event,” said Center Hill coach Newton Mealer, who credits last season’s appearance at the Lighthouse event with helping to put his team on the path to winning the state Class 5A championship. “You know when you get invited that you’re going to play top-level competition.”
This year, Mealer’s team will take on Tennessee’s Webb School – and high-scoring guard Keon Johnson – on Friday at 3 p.m.
Johnson, already a two-time Mr. Basketball in Tennessee, will lead his Webb squad against Holly Springs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
“We should be battle tested,” said first-year Holly Springs coach Kenzaki Jones
Kossuth tips off the event on Friday at 9 a.m. against Alabama’s Waterloo, with Alcorn Central and East Webster playing at 10:30 a.m.
Other area teams that will see action are Corinth – both days – along with Biggersville and New Site.
Challenge accepted
The centerpiece of the event each year is the four-team Lighthouse Classic Challenge, featuring four out-of-state powers.
On Friday, Florida’s West Oaks faces Carolina Basketball Academy at noon, and Tennessee’s Hamilton Heights plays Canada’s Orangeville Prep at 1:30 p.m.
Winners advance to a 3 p.m. championship game on Saturday, with a consolation contest at 1:30 p.m.
A short-handed Corinth team, still awaiting the return of football players to its roster, will see action both days. The Warriors will play Alabama’s Lindsay Lane at 4:30 on Friday – giving fans time to walk to their team’s Class 4A football semifinal against Greenwood – and against Alabama’s East Limestone on Saturday at 9 p.m.
The event benefits Corinth’s Lighthouse Foundation and its faith-based programs that serve local youth and their families.
“Without this event, we simply could not have the same impact on our community and with our kids,” said event director Vince Overholt.
All-day admission is $10. Come-and-go passes are $20 a day or $30 for both days.
