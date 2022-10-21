Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions are officially at the top of the Division 3-1A totem pole after defeating Vardaman in a tight-knit 37-34 battle Friday night.
“We’re still in the driver’s seat right now and control our own destiny,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We’ve got two more games left in the season and both are division games, so they matter. We’re still playing for that district championship.”
After Hamilton fell behind 6-0 in the first quarter, Kyzer Verner put the Lions on top with a 46-yard touchdown run. The Rams regained the lead after Chipper Moore scored on a 26-yard run, while Evan Edmondson completed the two-point conversion to make it 14-7.
Verner picked up his second touchdown of the night on another big run, going 41 yards for a touchdown to tie the game after the extra point by Parker Beasley. Vardaman wasted no time in gaining a 21-14 lead after another touchdown run by Moore.
After picking up a quick three-and-out to start the third, the Lions strung together an 11-play drive led by Verner and Trent Jones to tie things up after a 3-yard touchdown run by Evan Pounders.
The Lions bulldozed their way into the fourth quarter with a 13-play drive that was capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run from Verner to gain a 27-21 lead. Beasley added to the score with a 25-yard field goal with 7:41 remaining in the game.
Moore kept things close for the Rams after scoring another touchdown on a 4-yard run, but Verner momentarily silenced the Vardaman crowd with a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play of Hamilton’s next possession.
“I just saw a hole, and I didn’t think anyone was catching me at that point,” Verner said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After forcing a third down situation with the score at 37-34, unsportsmanlike conduct was called against Vardaman, giving Hamilton a first down to seal the win with a kneel.
Point Man: Verner finished with 269 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions.
Talking Point: “Kyzer (Verner) does some amazing things, and our O-line helps him out a lot. When things break down, it’s good to have No. 6 carrying the football.” – Tackett
Notes
• Hamilton’s Sean Potts had a fumble recovery for the defense in the fourth.
• The Lions will head to Leake County next Friday, while Vardaman will host Ethel.
