Ole Miss won’t be the only team at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday afternoon that has shown improvement early this season.
Southeastern Louisiana, 4-7 in 2018 in Frank Scelfo’s first season as coach, opened with a 35-14 win over then-No. 6 Jacksonville State.
Ultimately Jacksonville State, which won at Ole Miss in 2010 and has reached the FCS playoffs for six consecutive seasons, finished with 481 yards.
“We did some things really well. We took care of pre-snap penalties. We played really well on defense,” Scelfo said. “We turned them over a couple of times. One resulted in a touchdown, and one got us close, and we scored on the next play. Any time you can do that on defense you’re doing a great job.”
The Lions had six sacks and two interceptions against Gamecocks quarterback Zerrick Cooper, the preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Cooper was effective when he wasn’t pressured. He completed 40 of 52 passes (76.9 percent) for 414 yards.
The Jacksonville State game was the Southeastern debut of defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, who was 21-12 as head coach at McNeese State the last three seasons. His contract was not renewed in Lake Charles after a 6-5 record in 2018.
Southeastern gave up 458.7 yards per game and 33.5 points per game in 2018.
Middle linebacker Mike Mason had 11 tackles and safeties Donniel Ward-Magee and Tre’ Spann 10 each to lead the Lions against Jacksonville State.
Assistant coach Micheal Spurlock, a former Ole Miss quarterback, said the Southeastern staff could see the improvement throughout August camp.
“We had been seeing what we had going all through camp. It was the first time our fans got to see it. We knew how good we could be. Now our guys know how good we can be.”