NANIH WAIYA • Making history can sometimes be a challenge. Biggersville made history look real easy on Friday night.
The Lions dominated Nanih Waiya, the two-time defending Class 1A champs, by a score of 26-0 to clinch their first North title and state championship game appearance.
“That was an all-around performance,” said Biggersville head coach Stan Platt. “These boys really wanted to get after it and they played super well.”
Biggersville (13-0) will face Lumberton on Friday at 3 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson for the 1A state title.
The Lions’ defense showed out in their most impressive performance of the season. Nanih Waiya (11-1) came into the night averaging 38.5 points per game, but Biggersville slammed the door shut recording five take-aways.
“Our defense was incredible,” Platt said. “If you hold this team to zero points, you’ve done something.”
The tailback tandem of Goldman Butler and Zae Davis was the bulk of Biggersville’s offense.
After a turnover on downs inside the red zone, Davis provided the first blow of the night with an 85-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. Dylan Rowsey connected with Goldman Butler for the two-point conversion and the 8-0 lead with 1:19 left in the first quarter.
On the Lions’ next drive, Butler ripped off a 64-yard run down to the Warriors’ 1-yard line, where he punched it in on the next play.
“We built some momentum,” said Davis. “We couldn’t score on our first drive, so I knew we needed to punch them in the mouth with it.”
The Warriors’ fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, where Davis added a 7-yard score on for a 20-0 lead at the half.
Butler added the final touches with a 1-yard touchdown late in the third, following a fumble recovered by John Eaton midway through the quarter.
Butler finished the night with 97 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Down 14-0, Nanih Waiya fumbled the kickoff that was stripped by Rowsey and recovered by Bryson Pollard, setting up Davis’ second score for the 20-0 lead.
Point Man: Davis had 10 carries for 128 yards and 2 TDs. He added an interception on defense.
Talking Point: “This is phenomenal. It’s a first for our school, a North Half championship, that’s never happened and to beat this quality of opponent was special.” – Platt.
Notes
• The win snapped Nanih Waiya’s 25-game winning streak.
• Biggersville held the Warriors to 138 yards of offense.
• Lumberton defeated Simmons 30-0 on Friday night to win the South title.