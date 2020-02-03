Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.