BIGGERSVILLE • Size and a quick start were the keys for Biggersville in their Class 1A second-round playoff win on Thursday night.
The Lions got 24 points from post player Cam Smith and controlled the boards as they rolled to a 66-38 win over Smithville. Biggersville will host Coffeeville in the third round on Saturday.
"We knew we had a size advantage and that was definitely one of the keys to the game," Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. "We wanted to dominate them on the glass as well as establish Cam in the post. Our number one thing we really wanted to do was attack them off the dribble, try to get to the rim and make them foul us."
Biggersville (21-4) led 13-0 to start the game and never looked back as Smith and Zae Davis combined for 11 of that run.
Khirei Standifer finally broke Smithville's drought, but the Noles were never able to get to within single digits.
The Lions made five free throws down the stretch in the second quarter to lead 34-16 at the half, then had an 11-0 run early in the third to start to put the game away.
Davis added 17 points for Biggersville, while Standifer's 15 points were tops for the Noles, who end their season at 17-7.
"We definitely a great season and went further than expectations, especially after we lost Chandler (Woodham) for the season," Smithville coach D.J. Burress said. "Getting to the second round of the playoffs was a success."
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Biggersville started out the game on a 13-0 run, not allowing Smithville to score until Standifer's bucket with 3:32 left in the first.
Point Maker: Smith led with 22 points and controlled the post for the Lions.
Talking Point: "You just want to win these games, survive and advance. We had a great win in the first round, but our guys weren't whooping and hollering in the locker room. They all know we have work to do." - Biggersville coach Cliff Little