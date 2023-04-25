Gosa

Hamilton's Blake Gosa 3 for 3 at the plate, adding three RBIs and a double for the Lions.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – Blake Gosa got the Hamilton Lions going during Tuesday’s rivalry game against Smithville, and his teammates joined in to cruise to a 12-2 win in Game 1 of their Class 1A first-round playoff series.

