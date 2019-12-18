djr-2019-09-22-sport-state-feature-arp1
Welcome to national signing day at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs enter today with the No. 22 class in the country according to 247Sports.com

Like always, I will be updating live throughout the day as the national letters of intent roll in. This year, however, there is a bit of a twist. Joe Moorhead has invited several media members inside the Bulldogs' recruiting lounge at Davis Wade Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. 

Refresh this page throughout the day to keep up with the latest information on MSU's 2020 signing class. Here's a link to my signing day primer to prepare you with what to expect today. 

7:36 a.m. Former MSU defensive end commitment Davontae McCrae has signed with North Texas.

7:16 a.m. MSU confirms Key's LOI and is the first signee of the class. 

Wednesday 7:01 a.m. Former MSU offensive guard commitment Sebastien Dolcine signed with Florida Atlantic.

Tuesday 8:49 p.m. The Bulldogs got an early start to the signing day festivities as three-star defensive end Ben Key signed his national letter of intent from his native Australia, where it was already Wednesday. 

