TUPELO • While most non-essential businesses are closed down at the moment, many golf courses around the state are still open as usual.
After Gov. Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order from April 3 to April 20, the Mississippi Golf Association, along with others, sent Reeves a letter for clarification in regards to golf.
Reeves then issued golf an exception to the stay-at-home order, so golf courses are allowed to remain open as long as they follow proper precautions in regards to COVID-19.
Precautions set forth by the MGA to all courses are to maintain at least six feet of space between playing partners, avoid touching the flag sticks, bunker rakes, water coolers and ball washers, don’t allow more than 10 people in the clubhouse at once, and a limit of one person per cart, unless they are living in the same household.
Tupelo National Golf Course – formerly known as Big Oaks – and the Natchez Trace Golf Club went a step further by cutting up pool noodles and putting them in the holes, so nobody has to reach in to retrieve their golf balls.
Tupelo National is also leaving keys inside the golf carts, so they aren’t touched by anyone and nobody has to travel back and forth to grab them from the clubhouse. Natchez Trace Golf Club has hand sanitizer set out everywhere, and carts are cleaned after every use.
Even with that, golfers are given the opportunity to also clean the cart themselves before they use them.
“What we have done, for starters, is just check every one in outside and removed everything that people would touch outside,” Tupelo National general manager Jason Soward said. “We have promoted not sharing golf clubs and are trying to stop people from high-fiving and touching. We have told people not to come early, just to show up right at their tee time.”
Natchez Trace Golf Club actually closed its clubhouse, bar, and course on March 23, but then decided to open back up on March 27 when the exemption and precautions were handed down from the MGA.
The number of golfers every day dropped early on at Natchez Trace, but once it reopened after the short closure, attendance is creeping back to normal with a steady, consistent amount of golfers per day.
At Tupelo National, however, the amount of golfers per day has decreased since the pandemic has started, especially in the afternoons.
“It has been slower than normal,” Soward said. “Some of our normal members, mostly some towards the senior age that play during the week, have continued to play, but we have definitely seen a reduction in playing on the driving range and overall outside play.”