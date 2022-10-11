Daniel Purnell scored a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the Tupelo National Golf Club's course, during the 36th Annual Yocona-Pushmataha Council BSA Boy Scout Tenderfoot Classic. Scoring a hole-in-one in the tournament comes with a $25,000 prize.
Tupelo native Daniel Purnell made the shot of a lifetime at the 36th Annual Yocona-Pushmataha Council BSA Boy Scout Tenderfoot Classic golf tournament at the Tupelo National Golf Club last Tuesday.
Purnell, 26, dropped in a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the course. Making the shot was an accomplishment in itself, but acing that particular hole in the tournament also came with a $25,000 prize.
"I'm still processing it really," Purnell told the Daily Journal.
Purnell, who said he's been playing golf since he was a preteen, made the 181-yard shot with a 7-iron. He was aware of the prize for an ace on 17, and he selected his club and took his shot accordingly.
"It was a little bit downwind, so I knew I could play a little bit shorter of a distance and it still get there," Purnell said. "But whenever you see one of those prizes, especially $25,000, you're like, 'I'd better get this ball to the hole.' You don't want to be short. You just always want to give it a chance."
Purnell averages around 175 yards with his 7-iron, and his shot on 17 was no exception. As soon as the ball came off the club, Purnell knew he'd put the ball close to the hole.
"I said to my group, 'That's all over it,'" Purnell recalled.
With the sun in their faces, Purnell and his playgroup lost the ball on its way to the hole. But the reaction of the designated spectator for the hole's $25,000 prize, wearing bright orange, told them everything they needed to know about the shot.
"He threw his hands up and screamed, 'It's in,' and we just went nuts," Purnell said. "I had heard it hit off the pin, and I really thought, 'If I can hear the pin from all the way up here, there's no way it's in.' But when I saw him throw his hands up and scream, we just assumed, 'Oh my gosh, it went in.' "
As of Friday, the shock had not worn off for Purnell, who still had not even considered what he would do with the prize money.
"I haven't thought about it," he said. "I'm really processing it. It doesn't even really feel real. It barely feels real that I hit a hole-in-one."
