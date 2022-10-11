Daniel Purnell hole-in-one

Daniel Purnell scored a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the Tupelo National Golf Club's course, during the 36th Annual Yocona-Pushmataha Council BSA Boy Scout Tenderfoot Classic. Scoring a hole-in-one in the tournament comes with a $25,000 prize.

 Special to the Journal

Tupelo native Daniel Purnell made the shot of a lifetime at the 36th Annual Yocona-Pushmataha Council BSA Boy Scout Tenderfoot Classic golf tournament at the Tupelo National Golf Club last Tuesday.

