There are more practical reasons to run a basketball court end-to-end against much younger opponents.
The medal was an unintended consequence, albeit a very welcome one.
An area 3-on-3 basketball team comprised of players from Tupelo and Columbus won the bronze medal at the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale in May.
Playing under the name Magnolia Flyers, the group went 6-3 with each of its losses coming to one Milwaukee team that it faced in various stages of a double-elimination tournament that began with pool play before the better teams advanced to medal-round games.
The Milwaukee group lost in the gold medal game to a team from Arkansas.
“That Milwaukee team had the right players, some guards that were quick and could shoot, two 6-6 guys, one that played overseas and one that played D1,” organizer Brett Hildenbrand said. “I think we matched up better against the (Arkansas) team but never got to play them.”
More than half the states were represented in the 3-on-3 basketball competition. In all, close to 12,000 athletes age 50 and over competed in 21 sports through five-year age divisions over 13 days.
The basketball games were held at a local civic center.
Hildenbrand became intrigued with the National Senior Games after it was suggested by former Tupelo High School coach Randy Hodges, who coached Hildrenbrand with the Golden Wave in the mid-1980s.
“If you guys are still playing when you turn 50 you ought to look into this,” Hodges told him.
Indeed, Hildenbrand, David Friloux and other 50ish guys from Tupelo are still playing.
They gather on Sunday and Tuesday nights in local church gyms for 5-on-5 full-court games with much younger men in their 20s and 30s.
The first 15 to respond to a pre-game group text reserve their spot to play.
“On any given night I would say there are four or five of our senior guys mixed in,” said Friloux, 59.
The multi-decade pick-up games check boxes for fitness, camaraderie and competition.
They also turned out to be a helpful training ground for the Senior Games.
During the qualifying tournament in Biloxi, Friloux overheard a scorekeeper talking with one of his teammates.
“She said, ‘You guys play a lot, and I bet you play with younger guys.’ Exactly, that’s our built-in advantage,” Friloux said.
Running full-court twice a week can give you an endurance edge when playing games mostly inside the 3-point arc on one end of the floor.
The flip side is the physicality.
“It was probably the most physical basketball I’ve every played. They didn’t call a lot of fouls,” Hildenbrand said, noting that he received multiple bruises and a lacerated tongue after getting hit in the chin. “There were a lot of elbows and a lot of pushing.”
The Tupelo group and the Columbus group each struggled with numbers after the qualifier. They weren’t going to have enough to separately make the Fort Lauderdale trip.
That’s when the decision was made to merge and play under the Magnolia Flyers name.
For the Tupelo group, it was the second trip to nationals after finishing seventh in Albuquerque in 2019.
The National Senior Games are held every two years. The 2021 event was canceled by COVID. In trying to get back to a regular schedule the games will play again in 2023 in Pittsburgh.
“When it all comes down to it it’s the fellowship, the shared experiences, the talking about back in the day when we played basketball in high school or college. There’s just a natural conversation that we have about growing up and maturing with basketball,” Friloux said.