NEW SITE – New Site is entering its midseason break in midseason form.
The Lady Royals, ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, set a breakneck pace early and didn’t let up in a 64-50 defeat of No. 9 North Pontotoc on Tuesday night.
New Site (14-1) got much of its offense from its defense, recording 16 steals on the game. That effort was led by guards Ivy Loden and Hannah Campbell, who had four steals apiece and sparked a 23-point first quarter.
“Coach (Byron) Sparks has been talking to us about starting the game off strong and making sure that we know what we’re doing and not sloppy and (are) going in with confidence,” Loden said.
The senior point guard also had 17 points and seven assists. With North Pontotoc (8-3) playing a box-and-one to limit Campbell, Loden got some open looks from outside.
She scored eight straight points – including two 3-pointers – to cap a 17-0 run that gave New Site a 36-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
“She’s always been a good assist kid,” Sparks said of Loden. “She’s going to get the ball where it needs to go. She’s always going to have steals. … This year she’s hitting the outside shot a little better, which really opens things up for us.”
The Lady Royals led 42-20 at halftime. At that point, they were 18 of 38 from the field, while the Lady Vikings were 9 of 16.
North Pontotoc was hindered by not having senior Maddie Guerin at full strength. The team’s second-leading scorer on the season suffered an allergic reaction before the game and was held scoreless in limited action.
Her absence loomed large in the post, where New Site’s Lily Whitley had a field day. The 5-foot-11 senior scored a game-high 24 points to go with nine rebounds.
“The teams that have tried to take Hannah away, Lily has really stepped up, because it gets her one-on-one in the post,” Sparks said. “Then we’ve got other kids hitting outside shots, so if we can keep doing that, we’ll be a hard out.”
Shemiah Hadley led North Pontotoc with 16 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: New Site went on a 17-0 run in the first half to open up a 36-14 lead.
Point Maker: Whitley shot 10 of 17 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free throw line.
Talking Point: “Their defense creates havoc and forces turnovers, and I expected us to take better care of the ball than we did.” – North Pontotoc coach Matt Waldrop