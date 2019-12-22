STARKVILLE
I’ve lost count of how many national signing days I’ve covered in my career.
But one thing I can say with complete certainty is that I’ve never seen one go as smoothly as I did this past week at Mississippi State. There was not even the slightest hint of drama during the day as Joe Moorhead signed 22 prospects, 21 of whom were already committed to the Bulldogs.
Moorhead himself admitted he had never had a signing day go off without a hitch before. It’s a testament to the job he and his staff did on the recruiting trail of building solid relationships • they were able to ink every prospect currently committed in the 2020 class.
Another aspect that made last Wednesday memorable is that Moorhead invited select members of the media into the MSU war room to witness signing day from the coaches’ perspective.
Being inside the war room is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while. Back when I worked for Rivals.com, I’d been invited by a friend of mine on Dan Mullen’s staff to sit in with them on signing day but the media relations staff at the time caught wind of it and wouldn’t allow me in because it wasn’t fair to other media members.
The Bulldogs constructed signing day much like an NFL Draft format complete with the sound affects as each “pick” came in. Each signee was announced by a different staff member and even had some special guests – such as baseball coach Chris Lemonis, athletic director John Cohen and former MSU and NFL running back Anthony Dixon – announced selections.
How certain was the coaching staff that they’d get each player they expected? Well, they had a custom made cowbell with each signee’s name painted on it that they’d stack on a table each time a new letter of intent came in.
Moorhead would FaceTime with each player and their families while this process took place with the prospect’s reaction shown on a giant projection screen so that the entire room could see. The smiles were as genuine as the words coming out of Moorhead’s mouth as he expressed his gratitude to each family that entrusted their son to him.
There were even some special guests who FaceTimed in, such as NFL Bulldogs Jeffery Simmons and Elgton Jenkins.
And just like the NFL Draft, the process was drawn out as well. I was in the room from 8 a.m. all the way up until the final signee was shown on the screen at 2 p.m., just in time for Moorhead’s press conference in the adjacent room.
Fortunately for me, there was a full breakfast buffet that really hit the spot around mid-morning.
By the time the final LOI rolled in, the Bulldogs’ class was ranked 25th in the nation. But the ballyhoo and celebration I witnessed inside the State war room was befitting of the top class in the country.