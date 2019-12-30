NASHVILLE
In many ways, the Music City Bowl was a microcosm of Mississippi State’s entire season.
The Bulldogs started strong, lost momentum midway through and was forced to finish with a flurry. This time though, the hole was simply too deep for the ’Dogs to dig out of, after allowing Louisville to score 31 unanswered points to take the lead.
MSU faced a myriad of challenges in this bowl game, mainly from a personnel standpoint. The Bulldogs’ two best defensive backs, Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole II, elected not to play in the contest which left the team with only one true starter in the secondary – Jaquarius Landrews – and he was playing hurt.
State’s top tackler and team captain Erroll Thompson tried to give it a go but only lasted one play at linebacker due to a lingering lower body injury. Kylin Hill – the SEC’s leading rusher – was also injured on the opening offensive play and managed just three yards on seven sporadic carries.
Center Darryl Williams – another team captain – tweaked his knee during pregame warm-ups but was able to play.
And the most noticeable player missing for MSU was starting quarterback Garrett Shrader. Shrader suffered a facial fracture in a fight with teammate Willie Gay Jr. at practice on Dec. 20 which forced State to stick with Tommy Stevens throughout as its signal caller even when the offense started to sputter.
You can chalk some of the challenges the Bulldogs faced in their 38-28 loss to Louisville as bad luck but a lot of it also falls at the feet of coach Joe Moorhead. After all, that’s the same Cardinals’ team that surrendered 517 rushing yards to Kentucky in its previous game – an outing that the Wildcats only threw twice.
Moorhead will get another season to see if he can turn things around in Starkville. But two bad bowl showings and a 0-5 record in games in which his team has had multiple weeks to prepare for is only shorting his leash and drawing the ire of a volatile fan base.