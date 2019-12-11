STARKVILLE
Mississippi State is making its 10th-consecutive bowl appearance.
While I wouldn’t necessarily define the past decade as dominant, the Bulldogs have at least been winning on a consistent basis and join LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M as the only Southeastern Conference teams that have been to a bowl every season since 2010.
I’ve been fortunate to cover all of those Bulldog teams during this run and am careful each time to never take the experience of going to a bowl for granted.
I started covering college football in 2004 and for the first six years I did so, the teams on my beat only earned one bowl bid. That’s why I worked the 2007 Liberty Bowl with the flu and a 104 degree fever because I truly believed it could be the only opportunity I’d have to cover a bowl during my career.
Of course since then I’ve been back to the Liberty Bowl as well as the Music City, Orange, Belk, St. Petersburg and Outback bowls. I’ve also covered the Gator/TaxSlayer Bowl on three occasions.
This year, I’ll be heading back to Nashville for another Music City Bowl. I did some nostalgic digging on my YouTube channel the other day and discovered a video I’d shot of the final moments of the 2011 Music City Bowl and the postgame celebration that ensued.
During the 5-minute, 23-second video, I captured then-defensive coordinator Chris Wilson share an emotional embrace future NFL star Fletcher Cox on the sideline after Cox had played his final down for the Bulldogs.
Offensive lineman Quentin Saulsberry was running around with a giant MSU flag and if you looked closely enough, you’d see a true freshman dressed out by the name of Dak Prescott holding his helmet in the air while the Famous Maroon Band plays the alma mater.
Something else that was easily apparent from the video was the fan support the Bulldogs had in the stands. I panned behind the bench as thousands upon thousands of cowbell-wielding fans stayed in their seats well after the game ended to celebrate the victory in what was Dan Mullen’s third season.
I’m curious to compare that footage with what I’ll witness in Nashville later this month. I want to see if there’s the same passion and energy from the fan base for Joe Moorhead making his second-straight bowl appearance as there was for Mullen’s second.
I get that a 6-6 season isn’t something to be over the moon about, but there are a lot of teams around the country that’ll be sitting at home over the holidays just wishing for the opportunity that the Bulldogs have on Dec. 30.
It’s easy to fall into the complacency of “just another bowl” but those bowl games and the extra practices that accompany them are a big reason why Mississippi State has been able to sustain itself as a consistent winner within the toughest division in college football for a decade now.