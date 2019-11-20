STARKVILLE
Math was never my strongest subject in school but even I can figure out what has to happen for Mississippi State’s football team the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs (4-6) must win their final two games, at home against Abilene Christian and Ole Miss, or there won’t be a bowl game this year, which would be the first time in nine years that has happened.
It had been a few weeks since I looked into what some of my media brethren thought the Bulldogs’ chances of going bowling this year were. So I did like any red-blooded American does these days and simply Googled it.
Of the eight outlets I looked at, all still had State in their bowl projections.
The Music City Bowl was the pick for WatchStadium.com, Athlon and both ESPN experts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach. USA Today, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated all have the Bulldogs bound for the Belk Bowl while CBS Sports and 247Sports.com predict they’ll play in the Texas Bowl.
That’s all assuming Mississippi State wins out.
I don’t think anyone questions the outcome against an FCS opponent on Saturday night, but this year’s Egg Bowl seems like it could be a tossup. Although a bit one-dimensional, the Rebels’ offense has been clicking of late with over 600 yards in their last two games and back-to-back 400-plus yard rushing performances.
Suspended players back?
The Bulldogs’ defense should be as close to full strength as it can be against Ole Miss with defensive tackle Lee Autry, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and safety Marcus Murphy all expected to play on Thanksgiving night.
One would think MSU playing at home would be an advantage as well but that certainly hasn’t been the case in the Egg Bowl of late. The road team has hoisted the Golden Egg Trophy the last four years.
Although I don’t believe winning out and going to a 10th-straight bowl game will solve all that ails the Bulldogs, but it sure beats the alternative and those 15 extra practices certainly wouldn’t hurt either.