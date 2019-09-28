tommy stevens auburn 19

Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens (7) is sacked by Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) on the opening drive. 

 AP Photo | Butch Dill

AUBURN, Ala.

Mississippi State seemed doomed right from its very first play against Auburn on Saturday.

The opening kickoff was downed in the end zone and the Bulldogs were flagged for a delay of game before they could even get their offense on the field and run a play.

And it wasn’t the only delay of game penalty MSU would get on the opening drive. Following a sack of Tommy Stevens, the Bulldogs got a second delay of game penalty before they could get its punt team on and get a snap off.

There’s simply no excuse for that to happen and it’s not the first time those have happened this season.

It was only the beginning of State’s self-inflicted mishaps against a very talented Tigers’ team that continued to pile on in a 56-23 pummeling.

Hitting the lowlights

For the sake of saving some ink, I’ll just list a few of them from the first half alone. C.J. Morgan had a late hit out of bounds. Jace Christmann missed an extra point. JaVonta Payton fumbled the ball back to Auburn on a kickoff return and Erroll Thompson was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.

Maybe the most egregious of the errors came when Leo Lewis created a turnover near midfield with the Bulldogs down 35-9. On the first play of that drive, Garrett Shrader completed a 47-yard pass to Farrod Green down to the 1 – and with a facemask penalty tacked on – left the ball as close to the goal line as it could possibly be.

Out of the shotgun formation, left guard Dareuan Parker was flagged for a false start on 1st-and-goal and Shrader fumbled on the following play giving the ball back to the Tigers, who tacked on yet another touchdown.

Mississippi State may not have stood much of a chance on the road against Auburn but it’s own mistakes made things that much worse.

Logan Lowery (logan.lowery @journalinc.com) covers Mississippi State for the Journal. Read more at Djournal.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus