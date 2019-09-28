AUBURN, Ala.
Mississippi State seemed doomed right from its very first play against Auburn on Saturday.
The opening kickoff was downed in the end zone and the Bulldogs were flagged for a delay of game before they could even get their offense on the field and run a play.
And it wasn’t the only delay of game penalty MSU would get on the opening drive. Following a sack of Tommy Stevens, the Bulldogs got a second delay of game penalty before they could get its punt team on and get a snap off.
There’s simply no excuse for that to happen and it’s not the first time those have happened this season.
It was only the beginning of State’s self-inflicted mishaps against a very talented Tigers’ team that continued to pile on in a 56-23 pummeling.
Hitting the lowlights
For the sake of saving some ink, I’ll just list a few of them from the first half alone. C.J. Morgan had a late hit out of bounds. Jace Christmann missed an extra point. JaVonta Payton fumbled the ball back to Auburn on a kickoff return and Erroll Thompson was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.
Maybe the most egregious of the errors came when Leo Lewis created a turnover near midfield with the Bulldogs down 35-9. On the first play of that drive, Garrett Shrader completed a 47-yard pass to Farrod Green down to the 1 – and with a facemask penalty tacked on – left the ball as close to the goal line as it could possibly be.
Out of the shotgun formation, left guard Dareuan Parker was flagged for a false start on 1st-and-goal and Shrader fumbled on the following play giving the ball back to the Tigers, who tacked on yet another touchdown.
Mississippi State may not have stood much of a chance on the road against Auburn but it’s own mistakes made things that much worse.