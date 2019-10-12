KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
Mississippi State had two full weeks to ready itself to play Tennessee, a program that had not won a game against a major-college opponent in 336 days.
What I witnessed inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday was a Bulldog team that did not look prepared at all and was whipped in all three phases by a hapless Volunteer team that had lost 38-30 to Georgia State to open the season.
MSU only managed 267 yards against Tennessee, 132 of which came in the final quarter when it scored its only touchdown.
The Bulldogs’ offensive line was annihilated all afternoon by a Vols’ defense that had only eight sacks all season. Tennessee sacked State’s quarterbacks seven times on Saturday and held the SEC’s leading rusher Kylin Hill to only 13 yards on 11 attempts.
Coach Joe Moorhead made the decision to start Tommy Stevens at quarterback again this week after shaky showings against Kansas State and Auburn. Stevens tossed two interceptions – one of which was thrown right to a Tennessee defender – and was sacked three times.
Moorhead made the move to Garrett Shrader in the second half with the Bulldogs only down 10-3, but he too struggled early. Shrader led a three-and-out opening drive and then threw into double coverage and was picked off on his second possession.
Mississippi State had been able to maintain middle-tier status in the SEC prior to Saturday’s loss. The Bulldogs have now been dragged down to the depths with the rest of the league’s cellar-dwellers and are at risk of missing a bowl game for the first time since 2008.
Up next for MSU is back-to-back games against top 25 opponents LSU and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs are highly likely looking at four-straight losses in the face. No FBS game is a gimme for the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 SEC) from this point on and Moorhead could very well be coaching for his job for the second half of the season.