Last Friday was a dark day for Mississippi State athletics.
The Bulldogs’ football and men’s basketball teams were placed on probation for three years and a given handful of other penalties by the NCAA due to a part-time tutor doing a bulk of the coursework for an online chemistry class for 10 football players and one basketball player.
To make matters worse, junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson entered the NCAA transfer portal later that day leaving MSU with only a pair of freshmen to back up starter Tommy Stevens at that position.
Let’s start with the academic misconduct, shall we?
I’ve been approached by several Bulldog fans over the past few days asking if I felt the punishment handed down was too harsh. Honestly, I thought it was merely a slap on the wrist and could have been much, much worse. There’s no postseason ban or scholarship reductions, so I don’t understand what the outcry is all about.
Docking those teams a few recruiting visits, a little money and vacating some wins – which nobody except the teams that you beat care about – doesn’t seem so bad to me under the circumstances.
Maybe the part that stings the worst is the suspensions for the players involved. While we don’t yet know who all of those individuals are or how much time they’ll miss, the fact that they’ll be able to resume their careers at all is a positive as far as I’m concerned because that, too, could’ve been much more severe.
I think what helped the Bulldogs get a lighter sentence than others is that the violations were self-reported to the NCAA and the school was able to work through the new negotiated resolution process that went into affect in January.
While the cloud of suspensions might linger over State for most of the season, the punishment isn’t such that it can’t be overcome.
Not a total shock
Moving on to Thompson’s potential transfer, I can’t say that I blame him in his situation. Thompson spent two years as Nick Fitzgerald’s backup and even went 2-0 as a starter during that span. But just as he was set to take over the starting job, another signal-caller transfers in and takes it from him.
Don’t get me wrong, Stevens won the job fair and square from all indications in fall camp. Joe Moorhead feels like he gives the Bulldogs the best chance to win – and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.
Moorhead said whichever quarterback showed the most accuracy would win the job – and let’s face it, Thompson has only completed 48 percent of his passes over his career.
However, you still feel bad for Thompson having to spend another year of eligibility on the sidelines. But he does have the benefit a redshirt year in his back pocket and can use that if he transfers to another Division I school and will still have two years to play.
Yes, the Bulldogs were given a black eye last Friday but the healing process can begin on Saturday with the start of the season.