STARKVILLE
The Mississippi State family is mourning the death of De’Runnya Wilson, one of the most beloved players in recent memory.
Wilson was taken from this world far too soon at the age of 25 as a result of an apparent homicide in his hometown of Birmingham earlier this week.
The outpouring of memories and condolences by fans and former teammates only begins to reflect the impact Wilson made in such a short time on this earth.
For most of you reading this, Wilson was the Bulldogs’ star wide receiver during their historic rise to No. 1 in the nation during the 2014 season and rightfully so. Wilson, better known by his nickname “Bear,” was Dak Prescott’s go-to target and finished his career No. 2 on the school’s career touchdown receptions list despite playing only three seasons in Starkville.
My experiences with Wilson pre-date his days at State. I first met Wilson in person in December 2012 after watching him play in a high school basketball tournament in Columbus.
In the wake of this terrible tragedy, I decided to go back and watch that first interview I did with him. Thanks to YouTube, it is preserved from my days working at Rivals.com. In that quick 2:28 clip, there was little doubt that Wilson was coming to State and wanted to play both sports there if they’d allow him to.
I knew playing multiple sports at the SEC level was going to be difficult to do, especially considering Wilson only played one year of high school football. But there was no doubt in my mind that he had the talent to do so.
In fact, Wilson had as much raw talent as anyone I’ve ever covered. I believed in his abilities so much that when asked by one of those college football preview magazines (I don’t recall if it was Lindy’s or Athlon) to analyze the Bulldogs’ signing class, I picked Wilson as my “sleeper” prospect.
Sure enough, Wilson juggled both sports as a true freshman at MSU before ultimately decided to focus solely on football. He quickly shot up the ranks as one of the most feared receivers in the SEC at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds.
When Wilson decided to declare for the 2015 NFL Draft following his junior season, count me among those that thought he was making a mistake. However, knowing that he had a son and daughter to support and being father myself at a young age, I understood his reasons.
Professional football didn’t work out for Wilson but I recently had the opportunity to recognize his college accomplishments again when I included him on the Daily Journal MSU All-Decade Team earlier this month.
Much like former MSU receiver Chris Smith, who was killed in 2016 at 26 under similar circumstances, it’s such a shame to see such talented young men cut down in the prime of their lives, leaving behind young children to grow up without fathers.
Although none of us will ever get the opportunity to make any new memories with Wilson, the legacy of “Bear Force One” will live on forever for those of us fortunate enough to cross paths with him along this journey called life.
Rest easy, Bear.