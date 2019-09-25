STARKVILLE
The burning question among Mississippi State fans has changed ever so slightly over the last three weeks.
When Tommy Stevens injured his right shoulder in the second quarter against Southern Miss on Sept. 7, the question quickly turned to his health and if he’d be able to start against Kansas State.
Stevens did indeed start against the Wildcats but clearly was not himself. He only completed 7 of 15 passes, tossed two interceptions, fumbled once and had to leave the game early in the third quarter.
That injury prevented Stevens from playing at all this past weekend against Kentucky and created an opportunity for true freshman Garrett Shrader to get his first start.
Shrader relieved Stevens in each of the previous two games with mixed results, but fared well on Saturday outside of two turnovers. Shrader hit on 17 of 22 throws for 180 yards and also led the team with 125 yards on the ground.
After that performance, the new question seems to be should Shrader be State’s starting quarterback at Auburn on Saturday even if Stevens is healthy?
Big man on campus
I think this is another case of the backup quarterback being the most popular man on campus. Yes, Shrader has had some exciting moments in the last three games and has an incredibly bright future ahead.
And if Shrader does start on Saturday, I don’t think the moment will be too big for him. He has shown maturity beyond his years and doesn’t seem to get rattled by anything. But starting a true freshman signal caller on the road in the SEC is something most teams would prefer to avoid if at all possible.
I know fans are excited about what “they” have in Shrader and frankly there’s a lot to be excited about. But I don’t think Joe Moorhead will be impulsive and start Shrader on Saturday unless Stevens isn’t able to play.
Remember how good Stevens looked in the first half of the Southern Miss game? He completed all nine of his passes and threw touchdowns before being sacked on back-to-back plays and sustained the injury.
There’s a reason Stevens is State’s starting quarterback in the first place. He knows the offense inside and out and was enjoying a strong start to the season before being hurt.
Possibly the best news about this situation for the Bulldogs is that there’s a bye week following the Auburn game and that should allow Stevens and several other players an extra week to heal some of these early-season wounds they’ve incurred.