Social media can be a vile and putrid place at times, which is why I don’t take it too seriously and go about living my life.
It would be wise if some among us took that same approach.
My Twitter notifications for the past few days have been a cesspool of arguments and conspiracy theories about what led to and transpired in the fight between Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
I’ve heard so many differing versions of what happened that I don’t know which one I subscribe to – if any at all. Depending on the adaptation, both players have been depicted as the victim and both have also been the villain.
And more than likely – unless you were there to witness the altercation firsthand – you don’t have all the facts. But that certainly hasn’t stopped anyone from voicing their opinion on the matter.
While I haven’t gone through and read every notification that came across my timeline, I can tell that some folks have never played competitive sports because they seem to be shocked that two teammates would fight.
Even though I never played sports beyond the high school level, I have witnessed several of my teammates get into a scrap and have even got into a fight of my own at practice.
During my junior basketball season, I went up to block a shot and instead of making contact with the ball I incidentally struck a teammate and friend in the face. He didn’t take too kindly to that and had a few words for me and the next thing I knew I had punched him several times.
That flurry of fists was quickly broken up by the coaching staff and cooler heads eventually prevailed. I didn’t have any ill will towards him before that incident and haven’t had any since. We remained friends and teammates in three different sports and he’s now my daughter’s uncle.
Granted, the severity of the injuries in that fight were only a busted lip and not a facial fracture like Shrader suffered. But the point is that teammates don’t always see eye-to-eye and sometimes that leads to blows like it did for those two Bulldogs.
Regardless of what happened between Shrader and Gay, it’s an unfortunate situation that will keep MSU’s starting quarterback off the field for the Music City Bowl. It’s a matter that the Bulldogs have probably already addressed internally and are attempting to move on from.
I’m looking forward to the folks on social media moving on as well because it’s the not the first time this has happened and it won’t be the last. Just ask Renardo Sidney and Elgin Bailey.