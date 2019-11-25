After each win, Logan Lowery of the Daily Journal recognizes several players and a coach that had outstanding performances and played a major role in Mississippi State’s victory. Check out who his offensive, defensive, special teams, freshman and coach of the week were from the Abilene Christian game.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kylin Hill
Junior * 5-11 * 215 * Columbus, Miss.
Rushing: 16 carries, 153 yards Receiving: three catches, 84 yards, one toucdhown
Logan’s take: I was sorta surprised to see Kylin Hill play at all on Saturday after leaving the Alabama game with an injury and rally shocked he played as much as he did. Hill didn’t look 100 percent but still had a huge impact on the game, leading the Bulldogs in both rushing and receiving. His career-long 88-yard touchdown catch down the seam in his second quarter was drawn up and executed beautifully and I actually predicted a TD on that play as the team returned to the field out of the commercial break.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Safety Fred Peters
Junior * 5-10 * 200* Columbia, Miss.
Defense: Four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception
Logan’s take: Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop raved about the versatility of Fred Peters during the spring but the juco transfer hadn’t really flashed much on the field this fall. That is until Saturday when Peters made his first career sack and interception in the same game. I expect Peters to play a much bigger role on next year’s defense.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kicker Jace Christmann
Sophomore * 6-0 * 200 * Houston, Texas
Field goals: 1 of 1, long 40 PATs: 6 of 6
Logan’s take: Jace Christmann has been solid again this season, making eight of his 10 field goal tries with a long of 51 yards. In fact, Christmann has made 4 of 5 from 40 yards or beyond. He made all six of his extra points on Saturday to bring his total to 32 of 33 on the year.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
Safety Shawn Preston Jr.
Redshirt freshman * 6-0 * 200 * St. James, La.
Defense: Eight tackles (three solo, five assists), one pass break-up
Logan’s take: Shawn Preston Jr. led the team in tackles in his first career start. Preston has primarily played on special teams but was pressed into action due to the season-ending injury to C.J. Morgan and will be counted on heavily the remainder of the year. Preston passed his first test against an FCS opponent and lesson No. 2 will be against stiffer competition this week.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Deke Adams
Defensive line coach
Meridian, Miss.
Logan’s take: Deke Adams had a difficult task in his first year at MSU having to rebuild a defensive line that lost so much talent and depth, including two NFL first round draft picks. There have been some growing pains along the way this season but the future seems bright with so many freshmen coming into their own late in the year. Against Abilene Christian, Adams’ D-line was responsible for seven tackles for loss and three sacks.