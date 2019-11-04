After each win, Logan Lowery of the Daily Journal recognizes several players and a coach that had outstanding performances and played a major role in Mississippi State’s victory. Check out who his offensive, defensive, special teams, freshman and coach of the week were from the Arkansas game.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kylin Hill
Junior * 5-11 * 215 * Columbus, Miss.
Rushing: 21 carries, 234 yards, three touchdowns Receiving: one catch, 1 yard
Logan’s take: Kylin Hill was having a day and it hadn’t even hit halftime yet. Hill had 198 yards and three touchdowns in the first half thanks to churning out runs of 62, 58 and 37 yards. Statistically, Hill went through a recent three-game slump but I believe that had more to do with the Bulldogs’ offensive line than it did with his ability to run the football but that appears to be over with him gaining 384 yards on the ground in the last two contests.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Safety Marcus Murphy
Sophomore * 6-1 * 200* West Point, Miss.
Defense: Eight tackles (four solo, four assists), one pass breakup, one interception returned 32 yards for a touchdown
Logan’s take: Marcus Murphy has been faced with more adversity off the field than many of us have experienced in our lives. Murphy’s pick-6 in the second quarter was truly one of the highlights of the season for me. He hasn’t been able to play much this season because of suspensions but showcased what a difference maker he can be when he’s on the field and tied for the team lead in tackles in his first career start.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kicker Jace Christmann
Sophomore * 6-0 * 200 * Houston, Texas
Field goals: 2 of 2, long 46 PATs: 6 of 6
Logan’s take: Jace Christmann has really settled down all of the placekicking concerns the last three seasons since he took over those duties. In fact after Saturday’s game, Christmann is now MSU’s all-time leader in career extra points made at 108. He and punter Tucker Day have been two of the bright spots in what has been an otherwise horrendous season on special teams.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
Cornerback Martin Emerson
True freshman * 6-2 * 195 * Pensacola, Fla.
Defense: Three solo tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble
Logan’s take: Martin Emerson’s emergence in the secondary continues to climb. Emerson as started two of the last three games and has more than held his own in a tough spot for a true freshman. In Saturday’s game against Arkansas, Emerson stripped running back A’Monte Spivey of the ball which allowed Willie Gay Jr. to recover it for the Bulldogs.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Marcus Johnson
Offensive line coach
Coffeeville, Miss.
Logan’s take: I could’ve easily went with running backs coach Terry Richardson as well but decided to show the big uglies up front some love. Marcus Johnson’s unit showed massive improvements this week which allowed the offense to set a school single-game SEC record with 640 yards. The O-line did not allow a single sack and opened up holes for a running game that chewed up 460 yards on the ground even without starting right guard Stewart Reese.